Cooper-Clark fires Thatcham closer to Hellenic League glory

THATCHAM Town took their goal difference to plus 102 as they beat Tuffley Rovers 4-1 at Waterside Park on Saturday.

Shane Cooper-Clark scored his sixth hat-trick of the season, while Ross Cook also found the scoresheet as the Kingfishers extended their unbeaten run to 39 games.

Thatcham have one remaining league game this season when they welcome Brackley Town Saints tonight (Thursday).

Speaking after the game, Kingfishers boss Danny Robinson said: “I thought the first half was a bit nip and tuck really.

“We got the early goal and you have to give credit to Tuffley because they came back at us.”

The visitors levelled proceedings in the first half, but Robinson was delighted with the final result – which took them a step closer to the Hellenic League title.

He said: “I thought we responded well to their goal and got ourselves back in front and it was a vital three points for us.

“The performances kind of go out the window at the minute because we just want to get the three points and that’s what we did on Saturday.”

Bracknell Town have maintained the pressure on Thatcham and remain three points behind with a game in hand.

If Robinson’s side beat Brackley Town tonight, the league is likely be decided on goal difference.

“In my head, they’re going to win all their games so we have to win against Brackley and as long as we look after ourselves, hopefully we can get over the line.

“It’s all about the league – the objective was promotion and now we have that, we want to go up as champions.”

Thatcham took the lead against Tuffley when Cooper-Clark headed home from an Ekow Elliott cross after just two minutes to give the hosts another perfect start.

However, Rovers responded when Ashley Bird tapped home the loose ball after winning an aerial battle with keeper Chris Rackley.

Cooper-Clark restored Thatcham’s lead midway through the first half when he followed up after the Tuffley keeper blocked his penalty.

The visitors were giving the Hellenic league leaders a real good run for their money, but were then reduced to 10 men.

Substitute Ross Cook was felled in the area, leaving the referee with no choice but to dismiss the Tuffley full-back before Cooper-Clark fired home his hat-trick.

Cook completed the scoring with a deflected effort from the edge of the box.