Darts Regional finals have been decided

The annual event takes place at Shaw Social Club this weekend

Darts Regional finals have been decided

THE Regional darts finals have been decided and are scheduled to take place on Saturday 28th April at Shaw social club.

In Division A, Bernard and Julia Gore representing OLA C will take on the team of Liam Hanson and Natasha Welch from OLA C.

Meanwhile in Division B, Lee Wahless and Bryony Brewin from Red House will come up against Simon Harding and Alice Painter from OLA B.

In the Ladies three final, Alice Painter, Alice Lees and Caroline Amor from OLA B will take on the three of Sandy Walker, Carol Haines and Naomi French representing OLA A.

Legion A with have the three of Matt Fifield, Alan Banilier and Hugh Manherings in the Men’s A final and they’ll be taking on Steven Down, Shaun Willoughby and Danny Beechey from OLA A.

Meanwhile in the Men B division, Barry Manson, Johnathon Perry and Carol Parr from Cross Keys C will play OLA D’s Scott Armstead, Chris Byrne and Mike Harrison.

In the mixed A division, OLA C will have Bernard and Julia Gore as well as Ken Shatford playing against Robert and Lizzie Barret-Gore and Stephen Fenemore of OLA C.

In the B mixed division, Andy Painter, Alice Lees and Athoney Beechey from OLA B will take on Ben Creed, Karla Didler and Sam Harding from OLA D. 

