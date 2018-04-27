Kingfishers can almost reach the league title after another win

DANNY Robinson knew that their clash with Brackley Town Saints would be a tough one as Thatcham ended their league season with a win.

Liam Ferdinand’s goals in either half at Waterside Park gave Thatcham three points as their pursuit of the division title continued.

Speaking after the game, Robinson said: “They’re a good side, technically very good, off the ball they give you problems, going forward they’re bright and it was a real test for us.

“I felt we dug in, we had to work hard and ride our luck a little bit.”

The Kingfishers boss admitted that his side were the better team but they had to remain focussed to get the three points.

“They were dangerous on the attack, when you play against sides like that they don’t give you a minute and once lapse of concentration it can cost you.”

Robinson made a number of chances to his squad once again and has credited the team’s attitude if ever any of his players have missed out.

“Tonight I left out Tom Browne – who is probably the longest servant at this club – and he’s been a brilliant servant for us.

“Gavin James will be fit for the final on Monday, Danny Rapley is unfortunately injured with an ankle injury and he could be out for two weeks.

“Harry Grant has been involved in every squad bar three the whole season and that just shows the depth in our squad we have got.

“They’re understanding, they’ve not been hard work about it and they all want to play at Wembley.”

The win for Thatcham means that if Bracknell Town in second don’t win by 11 goals on Saturday against Tuffley, the Kingfishers will be Champions.

Robinson said: “If they do, I’ll have to say fair play to Bracknell if they hit 11 goals, but we’ve done our bit now, we finished the season top of the table.

“We’ve got the FA Vase final which is absolutely huge and two other cup finals so I’m a happy man.” He added.

Next up for Thatcham is a Floodlit Cup final with Binfield on Monday night at Windsor’s Stag Meadow.