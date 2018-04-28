Crusaders avoid drop after final day victory

HUNGERFORD Town will be playing in the National League South once again after avoiding relegation on the final day of the season.

Nicholas Bignall scored the goal's only game as the Crusaders beat East Thurrock, 1-0 away from home.

Going into the game, Ian Herring's side needed a win to guarantee themselves National League football for next year.

One point separated Hungerford and Poole Town and despite Poole beating Oxford City 2-0, the Crusaders confirmed their safety.

All of the reaction from this weekend's Sport will be available in next week's NWN edition.