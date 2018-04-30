go

Blues name Paul Archer as new head-coach

The former assistant coach will replace Lee Goodall as head-coach of the club

Liam Headd

Reporter:

Liam Headd

NEWBURY Blues have today confirmed that Paul Archer will take control of the club - replacing Lee Goodall who departs after five years with the senior squad.

Goodall announced his departure earlier this month and Archer - who has been assistant coach with Newbury - will be in charge next season.

The former player ended his career with Blues in 2012 and also had spells with Saracens, Rotherham Titans and Derby RFC.

Archer will take control of the club with immediate effect and will be targeting a return to the South West Premier after Blues were relegated last weekend.

More reaction to this news will be available in this week's NWN edition.

