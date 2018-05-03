Work has already started for next year as Crusaders avoid relegation

THREE points is what they needed and three points is what they got as Hungerford Town retained their National League South status with a 1-0 victory at East Thurrock United at the weekend.

Nicholas Bignall’s first-half strike was enough to see out the win for the Crusaders as they avoided the drop on the final day of the season.

Hungerford went into the game on the back of six straight defeats, knowing they had to match Poole Town’s result to stay up.

Poole won, but Crusaders ended their dismal recent run with a crucial win and manager Ian Herring said: “I’m really pleased – the result was the only thing that mattered on Saturday.

“We’ve been on a really bad run. The performances have been okay, but the results haven’t gone our way and it’s been a bit of a recipe for disaster where we have been conceding too many and not scoring enough.”

Although the performance wasn’t the best, Herring – who played in Saturday’s victory – praised everyone at the club after they secured survival.

He said: “Full credit to everyone from top to bottom at the whole club, the supporters, who were there in mass, and the players put in a real shift – which was a bit ugly at times in the second half, but that doesn’t matter now.”

Herring admitted that preparations are under way for next season and, as a result of the club’s safety, he hopes the level of football can attract new faces to Bulpit Lane.

He said: “Now we have secured our league status we have started working already.

“With what’s gone on behind the scenes with the financial aspect, being in this league will hopefully help us attract players.”

After a tricky period at the club, Herring is delighted that the supporters can enjoy more National League football.

He said: “When I got given the job, the remit was to stay in the league and we’ve managed to do that.

“It’s good for the fans that they can see little old Hungerford go to places like Torquay United and what an achievement it is for this club.”

