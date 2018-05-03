St Nicolas team claim five trophies

Robinson wants a response ahead of two cup finals
ST Nicolas Junior School in Newbury have enjoyed more success with their Year 6 football team recording an outstanding season in schools competition.
The squad have put together a remarkable run of 30 games unbeaten which has resulted in them winning a total of five competitions.
The awards include the NDPSFA McIlvride cup and the E.S.F.A National 7-a-side competition.
As a result of their success, the school team have recently represented Berkshire in the ESFA South-West finals involving 10 counties.
At the event being played at the Somerdale Pavilion in Keynsham, the boys reached the semi-final stage.
St Nicolas head-teacher, Mr Harvey said: “The exciting attacking style of the team coupled with inventive midfield play and a solid defensive foundation has made it a pleasure to watch them this season.
“Their eager approach to training, willingness to learn and wonderful team spirit has all contributed to this brilliant success story.” He added.
