Spencer sets Tokyo target

OLYMPIC dressage silver medallist Spencer Wilton is targetting one last championship in Tokyo for his horse Super Nova II.

Wilton was part of the Great Britain Equestrian team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio alongside Fiona Bigwood, Charlotte Dujardin, and Carl Hester.

The Brimpton-based rider helped his team finish on a total of 78.602 per cent, behind Germany who acquired 81.396 per cent.

However, the 45-year-old admitted that although he wants Super Nova II to be involved, it might be difficult, given the age of his horse.

He said: “Next year is the European games and Super Nova II is sort of coming towards the end of his career really.

“When the Tokyo games come around he’ll be 17, which definitely would be his last championship if he got there, but that’s my goal.”

Growing up, Wilton had a passion for horses and admitted that pursuing a career in equestrian was always on his mind.

He said: “I’ve always had a real love of horses, right from a very young age.

Sadly at school, however much I tried to concentrate in class, I was always day-dreaming about riding horses – it was just in me from an early age and there was no question I would do anything else.

“I never sort of made a conscious decision that it was what I was going to do – it just seemed to be mapped out for me.”

This year, the World Equestrian Games take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, near Mill Spring, North Carolina.

Wilton said: “From a team point of view, it’s quite a big one for us because we’re in the process of qualifying as a nation for the Tokyo games in 2020.”

Although it’s been almost two years since Wilton and his team claimed silver in Brazil, he still thinks about it every day.

He said: “For the few months after the Games, we had lots of fun things to be doing and were reminded of it a lot as we had a European championship last year.

“It’s not in the forefront of everyone’s minds, but people don’t forget about it.

“A couple of weeks ago I had a local pony club come round to the yard. I took my medal in for them to see and you could see the excitement on their faces at seeing an actual medal, so it comes back to you of how amazing it is and how important it is.”