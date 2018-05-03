Robinson wants a response ahead of two cup finals

DANNY Robinson admitted that there are things to work on after seeing his side fall to their first defeat since October.

Thatcham went down 2-1 to Binfield in the final of the Floodlit Cup at Stag Meadow, Windsor, on Monday night.

After the game, Robinson said: “I’m not disheartened, it’s a timely reminder that we’re not invincible.

“There are things in this late stage of the season that we’ll work on and we’ll get it right for Bracknell and the Vase.”

Robinson was full of praise for Binfield and manager Roger Herridge and believes they could challenge for the title next year.

“Binfield are a fantastic club,” he said.

“They are a good side and I’ve got a feeling they might come close to winning it if Roger can keep the crop of players he has.”

Thatcham went into the final on the back of a mammoth 40-game unbeaten run, but they had to give second best to an impressive Binfield side.

A goal in either half from Sanchez Commack left the Kingfishers with a mountain to climb, before a late penalty from Shane Cooper-Clark ensured there would be a tense finish.

However, it wasn’t meant to be for Robinson’s side who taste defeat for the first time since October 24.

The Kingfishers face Bracknell Town on Monday afternoon in the final of the Challenge Cup before travelling to Wembley Stadium to face Stockton Town in the FA Vase Final on May 20.