Newbury youngsters end season on a high

THE under-13s Rugby festival was played at Monks Lane last weekend with eight different teams visiting the venue.

The festival consisted of an A team pool of six sides with travelling teams from Oemoemenoe RFC from Holland, Cheltenham Tigers, Morriston from South Wales, Alton and Salisbury.

Newbury A team won four of their five games, drawing one to come top of the table by one point.

They managed 25 tries in five games, while Morriston came second.

Newbury B team fielded two sides, along with Reading, Reading Abbey and Swindon-based Supermarine.

Reading Abbey emerged as winners in a three-way tie as they won with 18 tries on countback from Reading.

Head coach Michael Robinson was delighted at how the first season went for the junior teams at the club.

He said: “Both A and B teams reached the county cup finals, with the Bs being victorious and the As coming runners-up to a very strong Maidenhead side.

“The whole squad, consisting of 40-plus players, had positive winning results throughout the season, only losing two fixtures.”

Robinson said that the season had been thoroughly enjoyable.

He said: “It’s been a pleasure to coach the squad this season, with the coaching team consisting of six coaches, all accredited by the RFU.

“The players have shown great character and commitment through the season and winning a few trophies at the end has definitely rounded the season off with a high.”

Meanwhile, the Newbury under-13s also won the Development Cup towards the end of last month.

They beat Hungerford RFC and Maidenhead RFC before eventually beating Reading Abbey in the final of the competition.

End of season awards are presented

The award winners with their trophies, from left to right:

Coaches Player - Josh Lefever

Best Improved - Joe Howell

Clubman Award - Sam Daley

Best Newcomer - Sam Robinson

Players Player - Cole Whorriskey