Soares scores a hat-trick of awards

IAN Herring was delighted to enjoy Hungerford Town’s end-of-season awards with their National League South status still intact.

The Crusaders beat East Thurrock United last month to retain their place in the division on the final day of the campaign.

On Friday night, the club hosted their annual end-of-season awards at Bulpit Lane with a fantastic turnout.

Herring said: “It was nice to have everyone AT a formal sit-down meal – it was a very relaxed and buoyant atmosphere and it was nice to see.

“It was a wonderful evening and those that picked up the awards thoroughly deserved them,”

Louie Soares picked up both the Supporters’ Player of the Year award and the Players’ Player of the Year award, as well as finishing as top goal scorer to claim the Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, the Manager’s Player of the Year was given to James Rusby and goalkeeper Marcus Beauchamp picked up the Young Player of the Year trophy.

Herring reiterated what it meant to himself and the club that they would be playing at a National League level again.

He said: “It’s sunk in what an achievement it was. People may think it might not be, but I think with what has gone on behind the scenes at the club that it’s a huge achievement.

“I told them that I would keep us in the league and that’s what I’ve done.

“The group of players have been absolutely fantastic and it’s nice to build on what we achieved last year for next season.”

The Crusaders boss also added that plans have already started to evolve for pre-season preparations, with a number of games lined up, as well as a possible trip away.

Herring said: “We have a few friendlies that are verbally agreed and plans are in place to take the boys away on a bonding session.

“We’re working hard to keep the players we want to keep and add to the existing squad.”