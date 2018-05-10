It's agony for Williams as Falkland lose season opener

FALKLAND batsman Danny Williams suffered a serious injury in his side’s Thames Valley League Division 1 opener against Henley 2nd at Wash Common.

Williams collapsed with a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon early in his side’s two-wicket defeat.

The game was held up for several minutes as Williams received treatment before being carried off.

The injury marred an exciting game, which saw Falkland come close to victory.

Williams’ fellow opener Will Langmead was in sparkling early-season form, blasting six sixes and eight fours in a 122-ball innings of 108.

He received solid support from Bruce Martin (38), but the innings ran out of steam as Falkland finished on 216-9.

Falkland claimed three early wickets, but a fourth-wicket stand between Chris Ellison (90) and Nathan Hopkins (36) put Henley back on track and they edged home at 220-8 in the 47th over.

Antum Naqvi was the pick of the Falkland attack with 3-41 from 10 overs.

Falkland will be looking to clinch their first win of the season on Saturday when they travel to Stoke Green.