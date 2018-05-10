Thatcham 2nd claim bragging rights on opening day

THATCHAM 2nd claimed the local bragging rights after clinching an 83-run victory over Falkland 3rd in Division 5B.

They recovered from the loss of an early wicket and Rhys Williams (47) and Josh O’Flynn (46) put them on track for a big total.

But Falkland’s Umar Akram stemmed the flow with a spell of 3-34 in six overs, and Thatcham finished on 188-9 after 45 overs.

Thatcham’s reply never got going as Mike Green ripped through the top order, taking four wickets for eight runs in eight overs.

Rizwan Satter offered some resistance with 22, but Thatcham were shot out for 105 in 33.2 overs.

Rhodri Lewis (3-10) and Chris Bird (2-34) also bowled well for Falkland.