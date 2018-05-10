Ton-up Rowell can't save Hungerford

JAKE Rowell blasted an opening-day century, but it wasn’t enough to save Hungerford from defeat.

Hungerford visited Chawton in the Hampshire League Division 3 North and went down by 88 runs.

Chawton made a solid start, but it was a brilliant partnership of 126 between Andy Vickers (107) and Maciek Hulme (49no) that swung the game in the home side’s favour.

Kevin Rowley and Henry Reeves each took two wickets for Hungerford, but Chawton posted a daunting 253-5 from their 45 overs.

Rowell was in blistering form in Hungerford’s reply, smashing eight sixes and eight fours in his 71-ball innings of 103.

But once he fell with the score on 132-5, Hungerford crumbled to 165 all out.

Hungerford 2nd paid the price for some wayward bowling as they crashed to a 48-run defeat at the hands of Great Durnford in Regional Division 1 North West.

Durnford rattled up 251-7 from 40 overs, helped by an incredible 52 extras, including 32 wides and 11 no balls.

Peter Robinson (61) and Luke Skinner (59) weighed in with impressive knocks, while Justin Lelliott took 2-49 for Hungerford.

The home side made a solid start in reply, with Henry Thornton (65), Freddie Tulloch (31) and Oliver Tulloch all showing good early-season form.

But Great Durnford’s Jordan Ambrose produced a spell of 5-29 from eight overs to leave Hungerford 48 runs adrift after 40 overs.