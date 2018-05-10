Melledew 'proud' of Thatcham's Wembley challenge

TOM Melledew has spoken of his ‘honour’ as he prepares to walk out at Wembley Stadium as the captain of Thatcham Town.

The 32-year-old is one of the long-serving players at Waterside Park, having being at the club on and off for around 10 years.

Although the Kingfishers reached the final of the FA Vase at the end of March, Melledew still can’t believe they’ll be playing at Wembley.

He said: “I still don’t think it’s settled in, even though it’s been said millions of times.

“The weeks are getting closer and it’s starting to feel more real, but until we are actually there on the day it won’t really settle in.

“I’ve been at the club on and off for 10 years and to be walking out with the lads is an honour and again until its happening, I don’t think I know how I feel.”

The midfielder is already so proud of what his team has achieved this season and, even though he expects the final with Stockton to be difficult, Melledew believes they can win it.

He said: “The games in this competition are always going to be fine margins and again I think in the final, two teams are there for a reason.

“It will be a close game I imagine, but I think these boys are ready for it.

“It’s no difference to what we have faced, we’ll ride the occasion and I think that we’re more than capable of getting the win.”