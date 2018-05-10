Robinson relishing the chance to lift league trophy

ALMOST two weeks after winning the Hellenic League title, Danny Robinson and his Thatcham Town side will finally get their hands on the trophy this week.

The Kingfishers have had to wait nearly a fortnight to lift the trophy owing to their involvement in the Challenge Cup and Floodlit Cup finals.

Thatcham welcome Basingstoke Town to Waterside Park tomorrow (Friday) in a warm-up game ahead of their FA Vase final with Stockton at Wembley next Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Robinson said: “It’s all a bit of a lead-up to the big one.

“There will be changes where people will want to be given a chance and I want to work on a combination of things.

“It’s also a big night to celebrate the league,” he said. “We’ve been frustrated over the past couple of weeks because we won the title and we weren’t given it and it might have been a little bit tougher on my players.”

With it being the final game before the historic date at Wembley, the 32-year-old is looking forward to celebrating the league title triumph.

Robinson said: “It’s like winning the lottery and not getting the money, but we are going to enjoy Friday night and get the minutes in the bag in the lead up to the FA Vase.

“We’re going to celebrate because it’s a massive achievement to win the Hellenic League and a lot of people have forgot that.”



