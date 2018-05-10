Rackley knows Kingfishers are strong enough to win

THATCHAM goalkeeper Chris Rackley feels this season has been extra special as he has played every minute of every game.

The 25-year-old has been with the club for four years now and it’s the second time that he has featured in every game of the season.

Despite the squad being changed for different games, Rackley has maintained his place in the squad.

He said: “This year I have played every minute of the Vase, so for me it makes it a little bit more special because I’ve been involved in every moment.”

Rackley believes the strength of the Kingfishers squad is one of the leading factors as to why they have done so well.

He said: “The squad is so strong that, regardless of the back four in front of me, it’s always going to be a strong one.

“I know the boys are going to do a job so I have to make sure that I do mine too.”

Although the FA Vase final just 10 days away, the Town shot stopper still can’t believe they’ll be playing at the national stadium

He said: “It was hard to put into words really, you don’t expect it when you play at this level of football.

“You obviously want to go as far as you can in the competition, but never in your wildest dreams do you think you can make it.”