Robinson signs new two-year contract with Kingfishers

The Thatcham manager has extended his stay with the club after a unforgettable season

DANNY Robinson has been rewarded with a two-year contract at Thatcham Town after enjoying a fantastic season with the club.

The Kingfishers were presented with the Hellenic League title on Friday night after a 1-1 friendly with Basingstoke Town.

Thatcham won the league ahead of Bracknell Town on goal difference and have an FA Vase final to look ahead to next weekend.

Robinson's men face off against Stockton Town in the final at Wembley Stadium on May 20.

As well as this, the Kingfishers set an unbeaten record of 40 games in all competitions and finished runners up in the Floodlit Cup and the Challenge Cup earlier this month.

More reaction to this news and build-up to Thatcham's final will be available on Newbury Today and in Thursday's NWN edition.

