Limato impressive in preparations for the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury

DUAL Group One winner Limato has stepped up preparations ahead of the £350,000 G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Limato, who runs in the familiar colours of owner Paul Jacobs, has not raced since posting an easy three and a half-length victory in the G2 Challenge Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket in October.

The six-year-old's CV also includes two impressive G1 victories during the 2016 campaign, in the six-furlong July Cup at Newmarket and the Prix de la Foret over seven furlongs at Chantilly, France.

Following this morning's exercise under big-race jockey Harry Bentley, trainer Henry Candy said: "It is hard to judge when then horse is working on his own a long way away from you. The relevant thing is what Harry says and he is very happy with him, so I'm happy.

"Limato's preparation [since turn of the year] has been remarkably good really considering how the weather has been.

Limato will be tackling a mile for the third time in his career at Newbury on Saturday.

He finished fourth behind Belardo in the 2016 renewal of the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes and sixth in that year's Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita, USA.

Limato is the 7/2 joint-favourite along with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Rhododendron with Paddy Power for Saturday's G1 event but Addeybb at 5/1 is also a threat.