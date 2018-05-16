Ramsbury claim south west club of the year award

THE British Tennis Awards celebrate the achievements made by outstanding individuals and venues across the country throughout the past year.

Having won the Wiltshire Club of the Year, Ramsbury Tennis Club went on to be voted South West Region’s top Club. This put Ramsbury into the final with the other four regional winners but unfortunately didn’t win the overall National title.

Ramsbury will be presented with their award at the LTA pre Wimbledon Tournament at Southsea on 27th June

Much hard work by many dedicated members over the last 40+ years have developed Ramsbury into the Club it is today.

This coming Sunday, 20th May, Ramsbury are holding their annual ‘Open Day’ as part of the ‘Great British Tennis Weekend so why not come and try your hand. Their will be many activities for all ages and abilities

All details can be found at: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/Events/SearchResults?category=OpenDay&location=ramsbury