Former England captain assists with Falkland presentation

FALKLAND girls were presented with their new team jerseys ahead of the upcoming season by former England captain Charlotte Edwards and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates.

The two cricket stars were at the shirt presentation at Jaguar Land Rover in Newbury, who are sponsoring the new kit.

Former England and current Falkland coach Neil Rider was also at the presentation and was delighted to see the progression within the club.

He said: “I think it’s sensational that we can attract two of the best cricketers in the world down to see what we’re doing.

“I think the club itself has developed so much over the last couple of years and to have 75 girls at the club, it’s great to see.”

Rider admitted that having Bates and Edwards being able to talk about their experiences in the sport can only help develop those that wish to improve in cricket.

He said: “The club have given girls in Newbury and West Berkshire the chance to come and try the sport in a fun and safe environment.

“Out of the 75 girls we have, 15 of them represent the county and that’s because they’ve been able to play at Falkland and develop.”