Support continues to grow for Thatcham Town

I THINK it's safe to say that there will be plenty of support for Thatcham Town on Sunday afternoon as they embark on their biggest challenge yet.

Danny Robinson's side have had a stellar season this year which has concluded with an FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium.

The Kingfishers face north-east side Stockton Town at the national stadium and as well as the 5,000 expected in the stand, there has been a number of good luck messages from some of the area's other figures.

Mayor of Thatcham, Ellen Crumly said: "I would like to send best wishes and good luck to Thatcham Town Football Club in the FA Vase final at Wembley on Sunday.

"We are all behind you!" She added.

Hungerford Town manager, Ian Herring said: "What a way to end a fantastic season for Danny and everyone at Thatcham.

"Walking out at the home of football is every player and manager's dream. 40 games unbeaten and winning a league at any level of football is a remarkable achievement.

"I wish everyone all the very best and hope they can walk up those famous steps as FA Vase winners."

Meanwhile, Tadley Calleva boss Danny Dolan said: "Myself and everyone at Tadley Calleva would like to wish Danny Robinson and Thatcham Town all the very best this Sunday in the FA Vase final.

"What a dream game to be involved with - we will be there supporting you. You can do this - believe!"

Kintbury Rangers joint manager, Jim Greenwood said: "We wish Danny Robinson and Thatcham all the very best in their cup final on Sunday.

It's a fantastic achievement and it's not only given the town a lift, but the area too."

Thatcham Town CC added: "Good luck to our fellow Trouts at Thatcham Town, come home with the trophy and make the whole town feel proud of your success this season."

