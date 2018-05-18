Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Racing round-up: Ice Age and Mystic Flight win at Newbury

There were seven races at Newbury for the Starlight Charity Day

Limato out to run a mile

IT was the 'calm before the storm' at Newbury Racecourse on Friday as the Starlight Charity Day took place - a day before the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes on Saturday.

The stand-out race takes place at 15:40 tomorrow afternoon with Rhododendron and Limato heading the betting.

However, prior to the event, there were seven races on Friday which were full of excitement.

In the first race of the afternoon, Advertise came home in first as the 4/1 favourite while Pogo (25/1) was second and Burj (5/1) was third.

Tom Marquand led The Paddocks to victory in the second race with Blonde Warrior (13/2) in second and Mendoza (14/1) in third.

Meanwhile, Charles Bishop was cool enough to ride Ice Age to a win ahead of Baron Bolt (5/1) in second and Ashpan Sam in third.

It was an impressive from Edward Greatrex on Ashpan Sam who was a 66/1 shout and was in with every chance of claiming victory with one furlong remaining.

In the fourth race of the afternoon, Orin Swift was a winner at 9/1 while Sky Marshall came second ahead of Rainbow Rising in third.

Jack Mitchell on Mystic Flight pipped favourite Nordic Passage to first place while Eternal Flame came third in the 15:40.

There was no surprises in the 16:15 as James Doyle got the win for 10/11 favourite, Al Muffrih.

However in second at 50/1 was Mini P who gave Doyle a late challenge towards the finish line, while Cacophonous at 16/1 finished third.

In the penultimate race of the afternoon, First Eleven took the win at 8/1 ahead of King's Proctor in second and Mandalayan in third.

The final race saw What A Welcome come home in first at 4/1 while Maroc came in second followed by Ashazuri in third.

