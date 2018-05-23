Tyler joins Wealdstone after three years with Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town defender Rhys Tyler has joined Wealdstone and becomes the clubs 12th signing of the summer.

Tyler spent three years with the Crusaders having played over 110 games for the side.

The 25-year-old came through the youth academy at Reading before moving to Germany to play professionally for five years.

On his return to England in 2015 he signed for Hungerford - who were being managed at the time by current Wealdstone boss, Bobby Wilkinson.

Now, Tyler links up with his former boss at The Vale and will likely come up against Hungerford in the new season as both sides play in the National League South.