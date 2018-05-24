Falkland register first win of the season

FALKLAND produced a complete all-round display to earn their first Thames Valley League Division 1 win of the season over Slough 2nd at Enborne Road.

The new opening partnership of Will Langmead and Zafer Ali gave Falkland a flying start with a stand of 127 and the home side didn’t ease up as they chalked up a 72-run success.

The Slough bowlers had no answer to the in-form Langmead, while Ali punished anything loose as the score passed 100.

Ali eventually fell for a well-made 47, then Langmead was dismissed soon after for 68.

The home side slipped to 148-4, but overseas player Antum Naqvi put them back on track with some well-placed shots and boundaries.

Naqvi and Bobby Malik added 47 for sixth wicket and Naqvi was unbeaten on 58 as Falkland finished on 252-7.

Slough roared out of the blocks, racing to 48-0 off six overs before a spell of three balls changed the game.

Charlie Dale removed Rafiq for eight and then Janshad was run out two balls later for 22 after a brilliant direct hit from Jason Williams.

Slough never really recovered from that spell and Bruce Martin and Dale kept up the pressure.

The arrival of Malik completely destroyed the Slough middle order, with only S Akhtar causing a problem with some monster hitting before eventually trying one shot too many off Malik and was well caught by Dale for 36.

Malik ended up with figures of 3-19 off eight overs.

Falkland dropped several catches before Kieran Wood wrapped up the win with the final wicket.