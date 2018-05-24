Grant pleased with 'solid' Thatcham performance

HARRY Grant believes this season has cemented this squad into the history books at Thatcham after they finished with FA Vase success at Wembley.

Grant was among the substitutes as Thatcham secured the historic win and the midfielder was delighted he could experience the day.

He said: “It was an unbelievable and unforgettable day.

“It was a solid performance which led to a fantastic and historic result for the football club and I think this season has cemented this squad into the history books at Thatcham.”

The 24-year-old also admitted that the season will be talked about for a long time as the Kingfishers completed the league and cup double.

Thatcham reached three cup finals in total and also went on a 40-game unbeaten streak.

Grant said: “This season will be remembered for years to come and it’s something I’m very proud to have been a part of.”

Although the players have had time to think about what they’ve done, Grant believes that their achievement has not quite sunk it.

He said: “I’m still pinching myself. All the lads still can’t get their heads round what we’ve achieved – it is an unforgettable experience.”

The Kingfishers will face a much tougher test when they go into the Southern Premier West, but Grant is confident his teammates can do well.

He said: “Hopefully the momentum carries on into next season for the football club.

“I’m sure whatever team the manager puts together next season will be strong and competitive.”