Archer targets return to South West Premier with Blues

RECENTLY appointed Newbury Blues head coach Paul Archer has targeted an instant return to South West Premier.

Archer, who has replaced Lee Goodall in charge of the Monks Lane club, believes that with the quality of players he has in the squad, they deserve to be playing at a higher level.

Speaking after his appointment, he said: “I’m really excited. I’ve worked with the Blues in a coaching capacity for four years and with Lee too.

“For me it’s a continuation of a journey – it’s a good opportunity to continue with the team, continue in their development and help us to get back to where I think we should be.”

With Goodall, Bob West and Sam Czerpak all departing the club, Archer accepted the offer to take his first head coach role since he was at university.

The former Blues player is looking to hit the ground running at Monks Lane and believes they can return to the South West Premier after suffering relegation last year, when they finished just five points behind fifth-placed Bracknell.

Archer said: “That’s got to be the aspiration for the club.

“I’ve had discussions with players already who have already agreed to it.

“It’s a desire for us because we think that’s where we can play and last year we showed that we can absolutely be seen as one of the best clubs in the south-west.”

Blues, despite winning 13 of their 26 league games last year and completing the double over Newton Abbot, Maidenhead and Bournemouth, were relegated with a mammoth 64 points.

“It was tough to take,” Archer said.

“The league was such that on any given Saturday, anyone could beat anyone and that showed through the middle of the table.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t score enough bonus points, which was the difference of staying up and going down.”

However, the Archer knows it won’t be an easy task to secure their place back in the Premier division at the first time of asking.

“We’re under no illusions that South West 1 is going to be a cakewalk and we’ve seen teams this year really step up.

“We know we’ll have to do something different to get a different result this year and I have no doubt the boys can support this and change what we need to change,” Archer admitted.

Archer has also praised the Blues faithful and wants them to continue with their fantastic support.

He said: “The support is massively appreciated and to have those people come down to Monks Lane week in week out helps the team.

“We’re going to play our hearts out, it’s the best travelling support that I’ve seen in a long time and you’ll never see a lack of effort from us.”