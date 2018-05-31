Falkland slip to defeat against North Maidenhead

FALKLAND were again masters of their own downfall as they lost a topsy-turvy game against North Maidenhead in Division 1 of the Thames Valley League.

With Jason Williams winning his third toss in a row, he asked his bowlers to have first use of exploiting the underfoot conditions in the wicket.

Although Maidenhead started aggressively against the seam of Dale & Wood, it was the spin of Antum Naqvi and Malik that caused all the problems for the Maidenhead batting order.

With both bowling a nagging line and length, the Maidenhead batsman had little answers and at 106-5 Falkland would have fancied their chances of wrapping up the innings.

With Malik only going for 23 off his 10 overs and Naqvi 2-22 off his 10, Williams had to bring back the seamers and the part-time off spin of Will Langmead.

Unfortunately for Williams, Langmead’s two overs went for 25, Wood’s four overs for 41 and Dale’s nine overs for 73 which left Maidenhead well on course for over 250.

Daminda Koluga (2-35) and Williams (2-37) tried to stem the flow of runs, but the damage had already been done and Falkland were staring down the end of a daunting 268 to win.

After last week’s 24 wides, Falkland again let slip another 20 wides, which is really starting to prove costly for them.

Langmead again led from the front, but the top order only chipped in with bits and pieces and before Falkland knew it they had lost Ali, Etheridge and Dosanth to leave them teetering 110-4.

The next partnership for Falkland was almost the defining one as the in-form pair of Langmead and Naqvi looked to be taking the game away from Maidenhead with some good running and superb boundary hitting.

At 180-5 Falkland were well set before Langmead went for another big hit and was caught at deep mid-off for another fine 68.

Koluga joined Naqvi and they continued to nudge the ball around and take whatever boundaries they could.

Just as Falkland looked to be on top again, Koluga was given out leg before for 22 and this virtually sealed the end for Falkland.

Three wickets fell in quick succession before Naqvi was eventually run out for another good knock of 61.

Rob Jones was last man to go for Falkland and leave them all out for 216.