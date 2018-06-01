Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury hit with late blow in primary schools final

Wokingham scored late against Newbury to secure the trophy last week

NEWBURY’S hopes of lifting the Berkshire Primary Schools Cup were dashed by a late goal at Speenhamland Playing Fields.

The West Berks side put up a gallant display against Southern League champions Wokingham, but a goal five minutes from time ended their hopes.

Newbury manager Adam Page said: “I am extremely proud of our boys  and the performance they have produced.

“Each and every player worked tirelessly for the entire game, which certainly made it tricky for a very good Wokingham side.”

Newbury enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, and Herdman, Kirby and Povey all tested the Wokingham keeper.

As the half wore on Wokingham came into the game, but the Newbury defence of Snell, Knight and Stewart stood firm.

Just before  half-time, Newbury were desperately unlucky not to take the lead when captain Jenner saw his shot from the edge of the box come back off the post.

Wokingham nearly took the lead after the break from a free-kick,  but Newbury keeper Morecroft produced a wonderful save to tip the ball over.

Moments later Herdman  released Newton-Cook on goal, and he bravely nodded the ball past the onrushing keeper before slotting home.

Wokingham levelled six minutes later with a  header at the back post from a corner.

Newbury’s Hayton was denied by a  diving save from the Wokingham keeper, who then tipped Newton-Cook’s shot over the bar.

But with five minutes to go, Wokingham broke away to snatch the winner.

