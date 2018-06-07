Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham earn convincing win against Hurst

Ryan Gilmour took five wickets as Thatcham won by 102 runs

THATCHAM Town recorded a 102-run victory over Hurst in Division 2B on Saturday.

Hurst won the toss, elected to field first and got off to a good start as Thatcham captain Josh O’Flynn and Jake Rowell both fell cheaply.

However, Jack Young his 55 off 103 to settle any nerves for the visitors.

Jamie Young, Tim Mahoney and Neil Prince also weighed in with good contributions as Town finished on 160.

Ryan Gilmour was in inspired form for Thatcham when Hurst batted, taking 5-23 in his eight overs.

Nick Bishop and Alex Wood managed two wickets each as Thatcham bowled their opposition all out for 92.

