Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Kintbury Rangers announce new manager prior to new season

Jim Greenwood and Nigel Thorne have both stepped down from their management roles

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Kintbury Rangers announce new manager prior to new season

KINTBURY Rangers have appointed Michael McNally as the club’s new manager after Nigel Thorne and Jim Greenwood stepped down from their roles.

Greenwood and Thorne helped Rangers secure the Wiltshire Premier Division title last year as they pipped Melksham Town Res to the title on the final day of the season.

The former coaches have decided to leave the club for different reasons and said they had enjoyed their time with the club.

McNally, who has played under Greenwood at Newbury and Burnham and has also represented Kintbury, is excited about the prospects for the future.

He said: “It’s a bit of a challenge, but it’s a young side and hopefully I can help with the squad.

“I had a chat with the chairman and he knows the club is on the up and we don’t want to stay stagnant.

“If we can win the league again and try to get into the Hellenic League it will be great.”

McNally is also looking forward to pre-season as Rangers prepare to retain the league title they won in May.

He said: “We want to keep moving and hopefully the lads can get going.

“We’re going to start pre-season on June 27 and then we’ll train every Tuesday and Thursday and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Training for Kintbury will start at 7pm at the Recreation Ground and is available for both current and new players interested in joining ahead of the new season.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

The Oracle in Reading has been evacuated

Doctor's formal warning after death of a patient

Doctor's formal warning after death of a patient

Thatcham teenagers arrested after items 'catapulted' at vehicles on the M4

Thatcham teenagers arrested after items 'catapulted' at vehicles on the M4

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Car ploughs into Hungerford pub during lunch hour

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33