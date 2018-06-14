Last pair hold out as Falkland rescue a draw

IT wasn’t a win or a loss for Falkland as they held previously unbeaten Cove to an entertaining draw in Division 1 of the Thames Valley League.

After winning the toss and bowling first, the new-ball pairing of Gul Afridi and Jason Williams bowled well, but without much luck.

Cove were seemingly cruising at 81-0 but soon found themselves losing wickets at regular intervals.

At 171-6 Falkland looked to be keeping Cove down to a reasonable score, but a dropped catch on 15 allowed Naqvi all the momentum he needed and with some big hits he took the score up to 246-8.

With Falkland not having a regular wicketkeeper, they ended up shipping 35 extras, which ultimately led to a far bigger total than the bowlers deserved.

Malik was the stand-out bowler for Falkland with 5-72 off 20 overs.

Gul Afridi also stood out with 2-82 off 19 overs with Jason Williams going 1-31 and Nigel Trumper 0-27.

Will Langmead started the chase well for Falkland, who raced past the 50 mark.

However, Falkland lost too many wickets in clusters and from 58-0 they were soon 62-3 with Wood (14), Bloodworth (16) and Ali (3) all back in the clubhouse.

Falkland tried to rebuild but when Langmead was out for 37, any hopes of victory disappeared and saving the game was the only option.

Dave Bloor (30) and Jason Williams (20) rebuilt the innings and took time out of the game, but once Williams was dismissed with 12 overs remaining it seemed the game was up with Falkland on 161-9.

Afridi joined Trumper and frustrated Cove as all sorts of bowlers were tried without success.

In the remaining overs, Trumper and Afridi took Falkland up to 190-9 as they rescued something from the game.

Falkland now face a tough task as they head to Cookham Dean, who are the new front-runners and also unbeaten in the league.

Two wicket defeat for seconds

Purley-on-Thames beat Falkland 2nd by two wickets in Division 3A.

Anthony Hennis hit 65 not out for Falkland and Paul Jenkins added 55 as they set a target of 219.

But George Wheeler (34), Andrew Clarke (37no) and Tom Bale (40) helped Purley to 220-8 after just 44 overs.

Oliver Nethercott took 6-95 from his 20 overs for Falkland.

It was joy for thirds

Sultha was in inspired form for Falkland 3rd as he hit 89no and took three wickets in the win against Sonning 2nd.

Sultha took three wickets and Gajen four as Sonning were all out for 152.

Falkland only needed 28 overs to chase down their target and finished on 153-3 to win by seven wickets