Could you be the next star for Newbury Ladies RFC?

NEWBURY Ladies RFC are staging a big recruitment drive ahead of the new season.

The inclusive club, which caters for all ages and abilities, is inviting those who want to try their hand at the game to attend their first pre-season session on July 3.

The Monks Lane club will also hold its first team meeting of the new sporting calendar on this date.

Having won three Berkshire Cups in as many years, Newbury Ladies were promoted from National Challenge South East-West 1 two years ago.

The side finished third last season in Championship 2 South-West, the third tier of women’s rugby in the country.

The club offers fitness and cross-fit sessions, video analysis sessions, a thriving social scene, individual pre-match target emails, individual feedback post matches and physio cover.

There is also the chance to use national league standard facilities.

Head coach Joe Harwood said: “We pride ourselves on the emphasis we place on being a team and having fun, whether on or off the field.

“We have numerous alcoholic and sober socials throughout the year which are lots of fun and help build team togetherness.”

The club has six dedicated coaches this season, who will give every player individual attention throughout sessions.

All of these are Level 2 educated, with one on the Level 3 course.

Harwood added: “For seasoned players looking to progress and improve, Newbury have a track record of developing talent fit for Premiership rugby standard.

“Many of those have come back to us, which speaks volumes for our team bonds and togetherness.”

Current player Lotti Cargen said: “I felt welcomed from the first minute – I felt a part of the team and always had people offering to help.”

Another, Emma Swinton, said: “I enjoyed last season a lot. People ask me why I travel so far to play when there are local teams and I simply say because it’s the best coaching and coaches I have had in 20 years of playing the game.”

For more details, contact head coach Joe Harwood on harwoj@hotmail.co.uk or 07775 676192.