Dolan is aiming for early season victories

TADLEY Calleva manager Danny Dolan feels his side can cause a few surprises when they play in the Wessex League Premier Division next season.

Tadley were promoted from Division 1 last season after sealing the third spot and Dolan is relishing the difficult, but exciting, opportunity coming up.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it – I don’t think we have any pressure on us.

“The biggest thing is for us to try and get eight wins on the board as quickly as possible to try and survive and anything above that is a bonus.

“I’m going into every game to win and I think we can cause a few surprises.”

Tadley reached the North Hants Cup final last season, but suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat against Andover New Street.

But despite that final defeat, Dolan believes a cup run could help the long-term ambition of the club.

“A cup run could also help along the way in terms of revenue for the club,” he said.

“As long as we can stay in the division and keep building as a club I think that would be successful for us.”

The Tadley boss is aware of the challenge the club faces, but he is confident that his strong squad can have a good season.

He said: “We have great togetherness and hopefully that will pull us through to get up that table.

“We’re not going in that league to be the whipping boys.

“I think we can cause a few surprises and with the players in the squad who never give up, we can do something.”

Dolan revealed that every player from last season has agreed deals for the 2018/19 season and he intends to use to his connection with Southern League Premier Division Hartley Wintney to look at more players.

He said: “I’ve managed to keep the link with Hartley and maybe I’ll be able to do a few more deals with them.”