Cyclists hit the road for Magnificat challenge

Kingfishers hold end of season awards after historic year
Thu, 21 Jun 2018
THE 12th annual Wiggle Magnificat sportive was held in Berkshire and Hampshire on Saturday as hundreds of cyclists completed a variety of routes around the area.
Every year there are four different routes for riders to tackle – and this year was no different as each one provided many different challenges.
The short route covers 30 miles and included cycling around Hermitage and West Ilsley and was given a score of six out of 10 in terms of difficulty.
For more of a challenge, the standard route was 66 miles, while the epic route covered 100 miles.
And for those more experienced in long-distance events, the black route covered a total of 126 miles.
Each rider was given a medal – gold, silver or bronze based on the time it took for the selected route to be completed.
This year, the start and finish line was located at Newbury Showground.
