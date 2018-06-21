Cyclists hit the road for Magnificat challenge

THE 12th annual Wiggle Magnificat sportive was held in Berkshire and Hampshire on Saturday as hundreds of cyclists completed a variety of routes around the area.

Every year there are four different routes for riders to tackle – and this year was no different as each one provided many different challenges.

The short route covers 30 miles and included cycling around Hermitage and West Ilsley and was given a score of six out of 10 in terms of difficulty.

For more of a challenge, the standard route was 66 miles, while the epic route covered 100 miles.

And for those more experienced in long-distance events, the black route covered a total of 126 miles.

Each rider was given a medal – gold, silver or bronze based on the time it took for the selected route to be completed.

This year, the start and finish line was located at Newbury Showground.