County accolade for Woolton Hill

WOOLTON Hill Argyle have won the North Hants area Charter Standard Club of the Year award for 2017/2018.

The award was presented to the club at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium earlier this month.

Formed in 2001 – originally with six teams – Argyle is an FA Charter Standard club and has teams ranging from under-7s to under-17s with more than 250 players.

The club has recently purchased its own grounds equipment so that it can maintain its own pitches.

Club treasurer Jon Dennis was delighted that the club was given some recognition and said: “It was a tremendous honour to receive the award.

“It’s really nice to have the club recognised at a county level for the hard work put in by the volunteers that run the club on a daily basis.

“Parents and kids at the club are now really starting to see the tangible benefits of being with a well-run club versus the old-fashioned club which lived hand-to-mouth.”

Further to this, the club is proud to boast that it has 20 FA qualified coaches and also has a number of young FA qualified referees.

It has also introduced an adult’s team and is aiming to set up a girls team if there is the demand for it.

Anyone interested in playing for Woolton Hill Argyle should email, admin@whafc.co.uk and for the latest news and contact details go to http://www.pitchero.com/clubs/wooltonhillargyle/ or www.whafc.co.uk