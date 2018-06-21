Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

County accolade for Woolton Hill

The football club were awarded the prize after ongoing work

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

County accolade for Woolton Hill

WOOLTON Hill Argyle have won the North Hants area Charter Standard Club of the Year award for 2017/2018.

The award was presented to the club at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium earlier this month.

Formed in 2001 – originally with six teams – Argyle is an FA Charter Standard club and has teams ranging from under-7s to under-17s with more than 250 players.

The club has recently purchased its own grounds equipment so that it can maintain its own pitches.

Club treasurer Jon Dennis was delighted that the club was given some recognition and said: “It was a tremendous honour to receive the award.

“It’s really nice to have the club recognised at a county level for the hard work put in by the volunteers that run the club on a daily basis.

“Parents and kids at the club are now really starting to see the tangible benefits of being with a well-run club versus the old-fashioned club which lived hand-to-mouth.”

Further to this, the club is proud to boast that it has 20 FA qualified coaches and also has a number of young FA qualified referees.

It has also introduced an adult’s team and is aiming to set up a girls team if there is the demand for it.

Anyone interested in playing for Woolton Hill Argyle should email, admin@whafc.co.uk and for the latest news and contact details go to http://www.pitchero.com/clubs/wooltonhillargyle/ or www.whafc.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man threatened with needles in robbery

Man threatened by needles in robbery

Woman terrorised in road rage incident

court

Newbury chef was dealing cocaine

Court

'Beast of Wombwell' died from natural causes, inquest hears

Inquest rules natural causes for death of child killer

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33