Herring puts his faith in youth

HUNGERFORD Town boss Ian Herring says there are more signings in the pipeline after snapping up four rising young stars.

Full-back Tommy Cooney has signed from Margate, while 19-year-old central midfielder Tommy Ouldridge has joined Crusaders from Swindon Town.

And earlier this week, Herring clinched the signature of 23-year-old right-back Marcus Johnson-Schuster from Wealdstone and young midfielder Sam Deadfield from Basingstoke Town.

And Herring said: “The players fit the mould and the direction in which we are moving.

“They are young, with a lot of ability and they want the chance to play at a higher level.

“They also have the right attitude and have the right character for the team and the club.

“We have other players in the pipeline and I will be talking to them in the next couple of days.”

It’s been a tough few months for Hungerford, who only guaranteed their National League South survival by winning at East Thurrock on the final day of the season.

Financial constraints have seen many of last season’s squad move on.

Herring said: “Last season was difficult for everyone at the club, but the remit was to stay up and we did that.

“A lot of last season’s squad have left and there has been a big turnaround.

“A couple of them said they would be staying and have gone back on their word, which was disappointing, but we are now getting prepared for another season at this level.

“It’s going to be hard, but it’s hard whatever league you play in.”

Hungerford currently have 11 players signed on, with more on the way, and they will be holding an open trials session at Bulpit Lane tonight, to which all supporters are invited.

Then it’s back to the grind of pre-season training before the club holds two behind-the-scenes friendlies.

Town’s first official pre-season friendly at Winchester City is on Saturday, July 14.

Three days later Hungerford travel to Marlow, then on Wednesday, July 18, they entertain League One Oxford United at Bulpit Lane.