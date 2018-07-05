Thatcham have to start all over again

JUST six and a half weeks after the greatest moment in their history, Thatcham Town are back in training tonight for the 2018/19 campaign.

The events of May 20 when the Kingfishers beat Stockton Town 1-0 in the FA Vase final at Wembley are still fresh in the memory.

But that triumph – and Town’s achievement in lifting the Hellenic League Premier Division title – count for nothing now.

They have got to start all over again in the Southern League Division 1 South – and the club is determined to maintain its progress through the leagues.

Thatcham have had less time off than any of their rivals as last season’s campaign was extended because of their run in the Vase.

Manager Danny Robinson admitted that it was important for everyone at the club to recharge their batteries.

He said: “To be honest, I’ve enjoyed the time off since last season.

“It was so rewarding, but so mentally draining as well.

“We had so many big games at the end of last season that we had to win if we wanted to win the league and the Vase.

“So we wanted to give the players the time off to enjoy themselves, because it was physically draining for them.

“Now we have had a good rest and we can come back reinvigorated, although it doesn’t seem like last season has ended yet because of the World Cup.”

Robinson is also thrilled to be back in the Southern League.

He said: “It is amazing to be back in that division and it is a challenge that we will all rise to.”

The hard work starts at Waterside Park tonight, when pre-season training gets under way.

Town have lost a couple of players from last season’s squad, but they have already picked up a couple of additions and more are on the way.



