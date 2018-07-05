Classy Kelli strikes gold

Newbury swimmer Kelli Jannaway has been crowned a British Masters champion.

Kelli, who competes in the 35-39 age category, secured gold in the 100m butterfly at the British Masters Long Course Championships in Plymouth earlier this month.

She also went on to win a bronze in the 50m butterfly and to record a personal best of 29:56 seconds in the 50m freestyle race.

In the men’s 800m freestyle event, Dave Davenport, who races in the 65-69 years category, claimed the silver.

Fellow Newbury swimmer Samantha Dredge recorded new personal bests in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle races, while Katherine Hodkinson clocked new best times in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

The championships, which were held over three days at the 50m Plymouth Life Centre, saw 715 swimmers from 202 clubs battling it out for glory.

The Newbury swimmers have all recently returned from the World Masters Championships in Budapest and are now training for the European Masters Championships, which will be held in Slovenia in September.