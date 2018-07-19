More success for all-rounder Millie

NEWBURY all-rounder Millie Quaintance enjoyed more success over the weekend as she secured a bronze medal in the javelin at the English Schools Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

In doing so, Quaintance also set a new personal best and has forced her way into the under 17s squad, despite only being 15-years-old.

While competing over the weekend, she tore a ligament in her elbow, but still powered through the pain to finish in the medals.

In this event last year, Quaintance – who attends Millfield School in Somerset – won bronze, but this year provided new challenges as she competed against older girls.

She was one of the youngest in the age category and a medal wasn’t even considered as many of her opponents had been throwing further this season.

Quaintance also managed to secure a reserve place in the England team after throwing a personal best of 41.59 metres.

Quaintance has also met with success at cricket and football.

And the 15-year-old has represented Berkshire women’s cricket senior team.

And she praised her cricket coach at Millfield for helping her compete in the three sports she loves.

She said: “He organises my sports training timetable at the start of every term and finds out from my other coaches when I have competitions or matches coming up.

“This allows me to continue training at the three sports I love, giving me the time I need to train hard at each.

“I normally compete or play in at least one or two sports every weekend and Millfield allow me to continue playing for Berkshire Cricket and give me day release if other sporting events occur mid-week.”

Quaintance has also represented England under-16s girls football team in the first ISFA Regional tournament.