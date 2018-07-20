Falkland girls impress in debut season

FALKLAND CC girls enjoyed life in their debut season in the Berkshire Youth League Division 2 West.

The team finished the campaign in second place, 20 points behind leaders Pangbourne & Whitchurch.

More than 20 girls represented Falkland in the league, which saw them lose just one of their nine games.

The only defeat for the team came against leaders Pangbourne on the opening day of the campaign.

The girls team competed in a league filled with boys teams.

This was the only option for the squad due to there being a lack of competitive leagues available to them.

Falkland under-11 boys are also in the same division and sit a number of places behind the girls team.

When the girls came up against the boys, they registered a 47-run victory against their club rivals.

One of the standout games of the campaign came against East Woodhay.

Woodhay posted a target of 104 and, with the final ball of the innings, Ellie Upton struck a boundary to secure victory.

In the same game, bowler Izzy Rider took two wickets in her opening over.

Falkland also scored convincing wins over Hungerford and Sulhamstead.

As well as success in the league, the girls reached the third round of the Lady Taverners Cup – a national under-13 competition.

Falkland girls are still actively recruiting players to join the club and they train on a Friday night at Falkland Cricket Club in Enborne Road.