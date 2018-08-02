Blizzard aiming for National glory

THATCHAM Bowling Club’s Michael Blizzard is delighted that he has reached the National Finals, going one round better than last year.

Blizzard beat Stephen Hall of Caversham 21-10 in the Senior Singles to book his place at the finals in Leamington, which take place on Saturday, August 25.

“I am very pleased that I’ve reached the final,” Blizzard said.

“I got to the semi-final last year so I have gone one step further.

“It’s one step getting to the finals, but we go to the nationals now, which puts me in the top 32 of the country and I’ll be up against the other top players.”

Blizzard is aware that the challenge of winning the whole competition will be difficult and he’s just happy he improved on last season.

He said: “I’m not even thinking about winning it, because that’s in the future so let’s just take it one step at a time.

“I’ve already got further than last year, so even if I go out in the first round, I think I have achieved something.”

However, the Thatcham member will be preparing for the finals with another few games coming up.

“I have several upcoming competitions, which include a county match later this month.

“There’s not much preparation you can do really – I just have to keep playing and trying my best,” Blizzard added.