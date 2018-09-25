Masters enjoy Slovenia championships

There were a number of top 10 finishes as Newbury’s swimmers took to the pool in the recent European Masters Championships.

Samantha Dredge, Kelli Jannaway and Liz Pudney, who all swim with the Newbury District Swimming Club’s masters squad, competed in the long course and open water event in Slovenia.

Kelli Jannaway, who swims in the 35-39 age group, was awarded Diplomas for finishing seventh in 100m freestyle, in a time of 1.03.97, and eighth in the 100m butterfly.

She also recorded a ninth place finish in the 50m butterfly event and a 14th place in 50m freestyle race.

Samantha Dredge secured a top 20 position in the 30-34 years 100 freestyle event, finishing 18th in a personal best time of 1.09.62. She also finished 19th in 50m freestyle event.

Liz Purdey took to the lake rather than the pool, competing in the 3k open water swim event.

The swim took place in Lake Bled and Liz finished 20th in a time of 45.29 – the second British woman home.

Samantha said: “We really valued the recent summer training at the Northcroft Lido, which prepared us for the novelty of competing in an open air pool in Slovenia.

“Liz helped introduce Kelli and I to open water swimming too by inviting us for training swims in Lake Bohinj and Lake Bled.”

After getting back from Slovenia, Samantha was straight into the Berkshire Masters County Championships, which took place at Maidenhead’s Magnet Leisure Centre.

She took home a gold in the 100m IM (individual medley) and a bronze in the 100m freesyle in the 30-24 years category.

The women are now preparing for their next competition – the National Masters Short Course Championships in Sheffield next month.