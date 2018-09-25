Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Nationals for Newbury duo

St Bartholomew's School pupils represent Newbury at the National Swimming Championships

Freya Barlow and Kaleb Fox-Jones

Newbury District Swimming Club duo of Kaleb Fox-Jones and Freya Barlow enjoyed a great end to their season by qualifying for this year’s National Swimming Championships.

The St Bartholomew’s School pupils were both taking part in their first national championships, which took place at Ponds Forge International Swim Centre, in Sheffield.

Kaleb competed in the 50m backstroke, finishing fifth overall after recording personal bests in the heats and the final, where he dipped under 30 seconds with a time of 29.88.

Freya qualified for both the 100m and 200m backstroke events. In the 100m she qualified for the finals with a heat time of 1:09.36 and finished in ninth place overall – just a year after recording her first ever county time.

