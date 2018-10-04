Scanlon is still up for the fight

ANDY Scanlon will be doing all he can to finish the Thundersport GB Championships on a high at the Snetterton 200 in two weeks.

With double points on offer at the Championship finals at the Norfolk circuit, the Stubble Racing rider is currently third in the table with only eight points separating him and second place.

“I will be doing everything I can to steal second place in the championship,” said Scanlon.

The Newbury racer enjoyed a number of impressive rides during the meeting at Cadwell Park and began the weekend in fourth place after qualifying.

He said: “Qualifying went relatively well, considering the very slippery conditions and a very busy track due to sharing qualifying with the Golden Era Super bikes, GP1 Classic and GP1 Freshman.”

During the first race, Scanlon climbed to second place almost immediately, but due to a

miscalculation with fuel, he slipped back to fifth.

Scanlon battled with Richie Harrison (RAP Racing/P&C Pavers) in race two, with both performing overtakes.

Despite Harrison’s front wheel coming in to contact with Scanlon’s exhaust, he managed to hold on and take second place.

He pursued leader Andy Windsor and, despite matching his speed in the third race, he had to settle for second once more.

A second place finish in the final race of the weekend ensured Scanlon of a big chance in the final meeting later this month, when he will be looking for double points.