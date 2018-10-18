Newbury to host women's international rugby

NEWBURY will enjoy a taste of international women’s rugby next month when the town welcomes England Women’s National Academy side to Monks Lane.

The academy side will face USA Women’s Selects team at Newbury RFC on Tuesday, November 13, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

England’s national academy side forms a vital building block of the RFU’s women’s development pathway.

The side to visit the West Berkshire ground will include a mixture of current England senior players, alongside an exciting crop of up and coming talent from the country’s elite women’s rugby league, the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

The side, which is coached and managed by a combination of senior England women and England women under-20 coaches, will also face Canada A at Cobham RFC on Wednesday, November 21.

It comes as England’s senior women – officially known as the Red Roses – will contest the Quilter Internationals in November, a three-test series against the USA, Canada and Ireland women.

England Women National Academy side confirm November internationals against @USARugby and @RugbyCanada



Full story ➡ https://t.co/nk7o99Acgn pic.twitter.com/PXCkAZrraQ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 11, 2018

As one of the most evolving women's rugby teams in Berkshire, Newbury Ladies RFC currently sit fifth in Championship South West Two - the third tier of women's rugby in England.

According to the club's chairman, Hywel Price-Richards, the opportunity to showcase such an elite level of the women's game at Monks Lane will help inspire the wealth of talent the club already boasts.

Mr Price-Richards said: “Newbury RFC is proud to be hosting another England representative game here at Monks Lane Newbury, previously the home of England Women’s rugby.

"Women’s rugby here at Newbury, established in 1998, has about 100 players through its juniors, senior and touch ranks and is going from strength to strength.

"We look forward to welcoming both the England women and their guests, the Women's Selects.”

Speaking in light of the academy's upcoming fixtures, head of women’s performance Nicky Ponsford, said: “Our performance pathway has grown and seen considerable success over recent years but it is still a significant further step up to senior level.

“These fixtures aim to support and provide an opportunity to players who have been performing well in the Tyrrells Premier 15s to be seen against quality international competition.”