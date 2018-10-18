Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reynolds storms to national title

Brimpton rally driver clinches Cadet class crown

Reynolds storms to national title

Jordan Reynolds on his way to victory

BRIMPTON driver Jordan Reynolds survived a series of mechanical problems to clinch the British Rally Championship Cadet class title at Deeside, North Wales.
Reynolds and his Welsh co-driver Peredur Davies, driving their Ford Fiesta R2, went into the final two rounds leading the Cadet (Under-24) class.
Those rounds of the British Rally Championship were incorporated into a round of the World Rally Championship – Wales Rally GB – and the gruelling three-day event tested man and machine to the limit.
The first two days of the event went according to plan for Reynolds, but disaster struck on Saturday when his rear axle tube split and forced his retirement.
However, his rivals suffered similar fates as the tough event took its toll, Finlay Retson also suffering rear-axle failure and Bart Lang rolling his car.
All cars restarted on the final morning and as long as Reynolds finished, the Championship title was his.
But again disaster struck. After a heavy landing, the front suspension locked solid, making the car difficult to drive.
With two stages left, caution was needed, but Reynolds nursed the car back to the finish in Deeside to clinch the title.
In the main event, Sebastian Ogier suffered gearbox problems early on, but with his championship rival Ott Tanak suffering engines problems, he fought back to take the win in his Ford Fiesta WRC.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Tributes paid to Prior's Court School staff member

Tributes paid to Prior's Court School staff member

Tributes paid to third Prior's Court crash victim

Tributes paid to third Prior's Court crash victim

Newbury man who murdered baby son jailed for life

Newbury man who murdered baby son jailed for ...years

Family tribute to Prior's Court School M4 crash victim

Family tribute to Prior's Court School M4 crash victim

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33