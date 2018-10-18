Five-try victory is a bonus for Ladies

NEWBURY Ladies recorded their second win of the campaign with a bonus-point 32-5 victory at Ellingham and Ringwood in the Women’s Championship South West 2.

Coach Joe Harwood’s side crossed the whitewash five times in a comprehensive performance, which moves them up to fifth in the table.

Emma Swinton dotted down Newbury’s first on the half-hour mark, side-stepping three players en route to the line in an attacking move inspired by a 40-metre burst from Becky Wilson.

Sophie Dawson grabbed Blues’ second soon after, following quick hands from Meg Mason and Devon Holt, who fed the centre to squeeze over in the corner.

Newbury’s resolve was tested after the break, when the hosts pulled a score back after catching the Blues’ defence off-guard.

But Lizzie Harris responded for the Berkshire side, astutely intercepting a pass to touch down under the uprights, with captain Mason adding the extras.

The skipper’s success from the tee was a bright portent of things to come for the visitors, who increased their grip on the game with two further tries from Rosie Archard and Jemma Thripp.

Speaking after the game, Harwood praised his side for their intuition when on the attack and singled out bright prospect Vanessa Kadziya.

The teenager, who has graduated to the side’s senior ranks, played a crucial role in two of Newbury’s tries, beating a tackler before offloading for her side’s fourth.

Harwood said: “Vanessa has taken to this level of rugby like a duck to water.

“In attack she was a constant threat, gaining ground and releasing other backs. In defence she made all her tackles successfully.

“Overall, it was a very good performance in a hostile environment.

“Defensively, Ellingham and Ringwood tested us with some combative forwards and some talented outside backs, so to keep them to only one try was pleasing.”

Blues, who have won both their away games and lost both home games, are next out against Plymouth Albion at Monks Lane on November 4 (3pm).