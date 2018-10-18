Robinson: We're heading in right direction

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson believes his side are moving in the right direction after their 2-0 win against Cirencester Town in the FA Trophy.

Two goals from striker Shane Cooper-Clark helped The Kingfishers progress to the first qualifying round of the competition, where they will face Melksham Town at Waterside Park on October 27.

As well as being happy with the win, Robinson also praised his back four and goalkeeper Chris Rackley as they kept a clean sheet.

“It was a good performance, I am pleased we got through and even happier with the clean sheet – the back five, including Chris, were superb.

“It was a big win in front of a great crowd,” Robinson said. “We don’t mind a cup run at this club having got to three finals last year.”

Thatcham are a club who are familiar with games in the cup, but Robinson is aware of how important the FA Trophy is.

He said: “It’s a big competition and we know that there are far bigger sides than us, but you can try to enjoy the ride as much as you can.”

The win for The Kingfishers was their third successive victory in all competitions and Robinson wants this form to continue.

“You strive for consistency in football and we have done that,” Robinson said.

“We have great players at this club and with the hard work and determination, we have to keep moving forward.”

Despite playing in a number of different competitions, the Thatcham boss admitted that his style of play and attitude doesn’t change.

He said: “My philosophy of football is to do your homework on a side, where you pick out their strengths and weaknesses.

“My style won’t change, we work on the good points and then we implement them into the game.”

Thatcham face Street in the Southern League Division 1 South looking to move closer to a promotion spot and Robinson is aware of the capability his side have.

“We have some intelligent footballers,” said Robinson.

“I feel that we’re moving in the right direction and hopefully that if we continue to work hard, we can have a very good season.”

n Thatcham were left confused after Monday’s FA Trophy draw.

The official FA website originally showed that Cirencester would be playing against Melksham in the first preliminary round.

But after a delay of around 45 minutes, the correct version was displayed.