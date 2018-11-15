Jones on target as Ladies draw

HANNAH Jones was on target for Newbury & Thatcham Ladies first team – but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Marlow 2nd.

It’s the fifth time in seven games that Newbury have drawn in the Trysport 3 Counties Premier 1 and as a result, they’re fifth in the table – despite not yet losing a game.

South Berkshire 2nd 3-3 Newbury & Thatcham 2nd

Newbury's 2nd XI recorded their second successive draw in Division 1 at South Berkshire.

The visitors were denied a goal from a penalty flick, but moments later Emily Bettles scored her first goal of the game.

However, South Berks responded with two goals in quick succession to lead at half-time.

Bettles levelled the score after the break after receiving the ball from Izzy Mitchell, but South Berks continued to press with a series of attacks, one of which they converted to go 3-2 ahead.

With one minute until full-time Mary Cavanagh drove the ball down the right and was awarded a free hit.

From there, Bettles received the ball before finding Jasmine MacDonald, who fired home to snatch a dramatic equaliser.



Newbury & Thatcham 3rd 2-3 Marlow 4th

It was a second defeat of the season for Newbury Ladies 3rd team as they lost to second-placed Marlow 4th.

Both Captain Katy Hall and Kirsty Stokes were both on target for Newbury, but they fell short and, as a result, move down to seventh in Division 2.

Newbury & Thatcham 5th 1-1 Aylesbury 4th

Newbury 5th XI drew for the second game in a row as they were held at home to Aylesbury 4th XI.

A break from Aylesbury saw them play a square ball back across the Newbury box for a tap-in to take an early lead.

Newbury managed to force a couple of short corners and on the second, Hannah Thorogood fired a pass into Holly Harris, who found the bottom corner.

Fancy playing hockey, having fun or improving your fitness? Newbury & Thatcham HC welcome you to join their thriving club where there are six men’s teams, five ladies teams and a veteran’s team.

Anyone interested in becoming a member should send an email to newmembers@nt-hc.org.